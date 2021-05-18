Propy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $414,196.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Propy has a market cap of $89.33 million and approximately $414,196.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.72 or 0.01445946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00063836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00117926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,350,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.