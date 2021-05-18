ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS CSM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60.

