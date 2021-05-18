ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ZSL opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

