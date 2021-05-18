Providence First Trust Co Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 135.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $439.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

