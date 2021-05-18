Providence First Trust Co Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

