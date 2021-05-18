Providence First Trust Co Sells 1,700 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

