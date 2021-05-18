Providence First Trust Co Sells 70 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Providence First Trust Co decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after buying an additional 173,737 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $270.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

