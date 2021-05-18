Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) CEO George Lista Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PFS opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

