Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $125.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

PRU stock opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

