Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Truist Securities

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $269.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.14.

PSA opened at $276.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.25. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $179.68 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

