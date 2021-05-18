Pundi X (NPXS) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.87 or 0.01424703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00118156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.54 or 0.10985239 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

