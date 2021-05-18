Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

