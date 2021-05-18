Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $8,576.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $14.80 or 0.00034356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00092132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00393639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00230468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.38 or 0.01391213 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

