Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

