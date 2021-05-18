Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vroom, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. Vroom has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vroom news, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,526,997 shares of company stock valued at $56,719,374.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

