Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ag Growth International Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

TSE AFN opened at C$41.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$779.81 million and a PE ratio of -4,614.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$48.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.