Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Trevali Mining Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.24.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

