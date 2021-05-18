Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative net margin of 264.14% and a negative return on equity of 100.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

COGT stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.13. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $52.13.

In other news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

