Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

TSE:SNC opened at C$32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.69.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

