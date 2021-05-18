Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Apyx Medical Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.02 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $343.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.