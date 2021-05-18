Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Reduced by Analyst

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 308,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

