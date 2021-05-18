QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.62. 208,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,506,994. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.00. The company has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

