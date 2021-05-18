Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Acquires 23,070 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lake Group L.L.C. Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $33.02. 767,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $16,455,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $32,910,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

