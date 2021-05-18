Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

