Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69.

On Tuesday, April 20th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $291,150.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $327,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00.

Shares of QTRX opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

