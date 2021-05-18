Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 48.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QMCO stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

