QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuantumScape.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 95.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuantumScape (QS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.