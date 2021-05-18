Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Posts Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

QRHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $103,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 35,879 shares of company stock worth $148,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

