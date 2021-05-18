Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Trading Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s share price fell 4.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.61. 10,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 882,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Specifically, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,672,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,206,132.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,171 shares of company stock worth $477,863 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

