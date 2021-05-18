R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,875 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.14% of R1 RCM worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.