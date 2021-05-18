Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Tolga Tarhan Sells 30,705 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
