Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Tolga Tarhan Sells 30,705 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

