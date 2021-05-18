RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.
Shares of RADA opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.77 million, a P/E ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
