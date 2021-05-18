RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

Shares of RADA opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.77 million, a P/E ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RADA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.