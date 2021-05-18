RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Lawrence L. Levitt Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107,941 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 274,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

