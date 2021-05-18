RAI Finance (RAI) Market Cap Tops $53.49 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $53.49 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00383575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00233462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.90 or 0.01399289 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047138 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,519,143 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

