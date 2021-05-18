Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 250.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RAIN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,425,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

