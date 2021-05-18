Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $127,713.04 and approximately $15.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $649.83 or 0.01496831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00118900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00063975 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

