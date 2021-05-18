Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Up 7%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 8,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 331,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.