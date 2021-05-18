RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 7.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.14. 6,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 143,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,732 shares of company stock worth $177,408. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

