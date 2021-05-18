Rari Governance Token One Day Volume Reaches $3.19 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $10.18 or 0.00023199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $88.82 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00090484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.60 or 0.01436861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00118275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.15 or 0.11067350 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,723,740 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

