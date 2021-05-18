Raymond James Analysts Give Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) a C$8.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

