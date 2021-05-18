Raymond James Analysts Give WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) a C$16.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WIR.U has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$17.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$17.60.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

