Raymond James Increases Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $37.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELY. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $34.49 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

