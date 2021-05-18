Raymond James Increases Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$3.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.