Raymond James Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$47.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.35.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$39.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.13. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$22.54 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.8900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

