Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian lowered WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.91.

TSE WSP opened at C$135.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.36. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$80.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.