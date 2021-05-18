Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 79,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

