Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

