Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,182 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Xylem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 176.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Xylem by 73.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Xylem by 13.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Xylem stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.