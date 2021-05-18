Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 181 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 69,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse stock opened at $259.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.67 and its 200 day moving average is $256.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

