Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 340 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,764,000 after acquiring an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

